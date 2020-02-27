TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) CEO Purchases $260,400.00 in Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 874,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,267. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

