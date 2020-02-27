Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

