Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CEO Sells $1,222,342.00 in Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 800,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,574. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

