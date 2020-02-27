Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CFO Sells $504,951.44 in Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.62. 800,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $109.12.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trex by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.