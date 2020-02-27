Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells $267,578.64 in Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trex stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 800,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after purchasing an additional 693,092 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

