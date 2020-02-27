Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells $327,345.90 in Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.62. 800,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,392,000 after purchasing an additional 693,092 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 338,496 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $11,787,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

