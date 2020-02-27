Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.47. 16,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,981. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,119,000 after buying an additional 120,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after buying an additional 693,092 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,187,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the period.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

