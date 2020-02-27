TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 244,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. TriMas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

