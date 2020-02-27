TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $788.6-$803.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.70 million.TriMas also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

