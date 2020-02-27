Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Trimble reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,028 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.