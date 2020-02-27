Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,598,862 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Trimble worth $184,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,551. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

