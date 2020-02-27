Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Buys $1,188,447.26 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 56,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,447.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. 1,713,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,346. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $7,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.