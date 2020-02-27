Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Brandon B. Boze Acquires 276,175 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 276,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,653,302.25.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,660 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,322,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,748,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

