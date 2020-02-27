Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,497 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.93% of Trinseo worth $86,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Trinseo by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 666.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trinseo by 111.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE TSE traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. 686,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,291. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

