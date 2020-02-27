Tritax Big Box REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.71 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BBOX traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 132.80 ($1.75). 10,821,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.28. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.97).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

