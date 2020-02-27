Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Tronox stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Tronox has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

