TROY Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.