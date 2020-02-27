TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $781.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.02574918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00218179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00127357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

