TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $825.98 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, IDEX, Crex24 and CoinTiger. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $141.70 million and approximately $825.98 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,693,489 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Koinex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Kuna, WazirX, Kyber Network, Crex24, IDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

