TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,396,545 shares during the period. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH accounts for about 3.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 4.67% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 516,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

