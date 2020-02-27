TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Cap of $14.46 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. TTC has a total market cap of $14.46 million and $736,068.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00496935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.06433504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 859,635,705 coins and its circulating supply is 402,610,549 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

