TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 30th total of 463,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get TTEC alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TTEC has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.