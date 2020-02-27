Tucows (TCX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2020 – Tucows was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Tucows was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

2/15/2020 – Tucows was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Tucows was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Tucows was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Tucows was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/10/2020 – Tucows was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Shares of TCX stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tucows during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

