Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.80.

Shares of TSE HSE traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

