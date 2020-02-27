Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.86

Press coverage about Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tupperware Brands earned a media sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 1,679,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

