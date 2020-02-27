Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.