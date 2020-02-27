Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Position Lifted by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,232,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,356,151 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for 10.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 3.99% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $59,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,180,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348,459 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220,399 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 4,663,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 759,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 2,281,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

