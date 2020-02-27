Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 134.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $102,522,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,539,137.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 3,417,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

