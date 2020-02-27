Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Twin River Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Twin River Worldwide to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE TRWH traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

