Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,750 shares of company stock valued at $42,133,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

NYSE TYL traded down $8.67 on Thursday, reaching $315.65. The stock had a trading volume of 279,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.