U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY20 guidance to $2.98-3.10 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.98-3.10 EPS.

NYSE USPH traded down $22.40 on Thursday, hitting $104.19. 180,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

