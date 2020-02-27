U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.98-3.10 EPS.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

