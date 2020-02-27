UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €110.00 ($127.91) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.94 ($95.28).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €67.62 ($78.63) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.09 and a 200 day moving average of €69.42. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.