UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €612.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €612.00 ($711.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €550.00 ($639.53) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €594.31 ($691.06).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA KER opened at €513.60 ($597.21) on Thursday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €575.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €518.04.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.