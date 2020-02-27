UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KAZ. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 649.33 ($8.54).

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 422.60 ($5.56) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

