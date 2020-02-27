UBS Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.44 ($20.27).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ETR:AOX opened at €17.72 ($20.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.50. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.