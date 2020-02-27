UBS Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.82 ($30.02).

UG opened at €18.06 ($21.00) on Thursday. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.48 and its 200 day moving average is €21.43.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

