UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,594 ($20.97).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,368.50 ($18.00) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,397.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,419.15.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

