UGAS (UGAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $1.06 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00496935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.06433504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

