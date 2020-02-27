Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Shares of ULTA traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.37. 873,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.93 and its 200-day moving average is $261.76. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

