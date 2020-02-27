Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Down 7.3% This Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $213,258.00 and $249.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

