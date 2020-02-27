Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,882 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 387.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 78.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 184.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 342,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

