UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 265,035 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 4,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

