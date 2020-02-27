UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

