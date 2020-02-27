UNICORN Token (UNI) Market Capitalization Hits $110,296.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $110,296.00 and $3,761.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

