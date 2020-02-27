Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 191,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,893. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

