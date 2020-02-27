UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,320

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

UTG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,214.38 ($15.97).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,247.11 ($16.41) on Thursday. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 888 ($11.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

