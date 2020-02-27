United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 19,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,756. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

