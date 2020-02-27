United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.07. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $24.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

