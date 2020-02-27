United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.79. 989,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,510. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42, a PEG ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.